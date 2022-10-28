Pakistan former Football Captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passes away

(@Abdulla99267510)

The player died after brief illness in Karachi and his funeral prayer will be offered today

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) Former Pakistan football captain Ali Nawaz Baloch passed away in Karachi on Friday.

He fell ill last week after suffering from a brain hemorrhage.

The funeral prayer of Ali Nawaz Baloch will be offered today in Karachi.

Nawaz received the AFC Distinguished Service Award in 2013, which was presented by FIFA President Joseph S. Blatter and AFC President Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa.

During his amazing career, Baloch had played as a striker, represented Pakistan in many international matches over the course of his career.

Ali Nawaz played professional football for Emirates FC in Abu Dhabhi for five years besides representing Pakistan from 1974 to 1977. He also holds unique feat of scoring a triple hat-trick while playing for Dacca Mohammadans. The footballer was also a 1996 President’s Pride of Performance recipient.

Beginning in 1986, Nawaz remained the vice-president of the Pakistan Football Federation for 16 years besides serving as member of AFC Expert Committee from 1990-1993.