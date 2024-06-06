Open Menu

Pakistan, France Seal Semifinal Spots In Men’s Nations Cup

Muhammad Rameez Published June 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Pakistan and France joined New Zealand in the semifinals of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup in Poland after playing out an 11-goal thriller.

Pool B saw France finish first, followed by Pakistan. Malaysia finished third after defeating Canada in the first game of the day.

France topped Pool B with a third straight win, beating Pakistan 5-6 in a nail-biter. The Olympic hosts turned on the heat from the word go and came prepared to exploit the weaknesses in Pakistan’s backline. It was Victor Charlet who broke the deadlock in the seventh minute. With a minute to go for the first quarter, Eliot Curty found Blaise Rogeau, who sent a rocket that bounced off the bar for their second.

There was no coordination at the back as Gaspard Baumgarten made it 0-3 with seven minutes to go in the first half. Two minutes later, Charlet got his second through another penalty corner.

For all their defensive frailties, Pakistan has been one of the most exciting teams to watch while attacking. One such attempt in the 26th minute led to a penalty stroke that was converted with ease by Abu Mahmood. Suddenly, the French were not as organized as they were before, allowing Pakistan to get under their skin.

A penalty corner in the 29th minute saw Sufyan Khan’s initial shot saved only for Murtaza Yaqoob to score the rebound.

The third quarter was all France again as Charlet delivered from the penalty corner yet again with an emphatic finish for his hat-trick in the 39th minute. Pakistan responded in the first minute of the final quarter thanks to Ashraf Rana Waheed who finished a superb ball from Amad Butt, who found him from a long way out. Pakistan continued to threaten Les Bleus and Butt was sensational in the build-up for the fourth, as Rehman Abdul made it 4-5 in the 52nd minute.

Pakistan were all over France and a penalty corner in the 56th minute made it 5-5 as Hannan Shahid reacted quickly after Mahmood’s initial shot was saved. Everyone believed the comeback was complete, but Pakistan switched off and Charlet, who started the scoring, finished it with another penalty corner.

Victor Charlet of France was full of praise for Pakistan after winning the match and said, “It’s hard to describe this game - lots of goals. Against a huge hockey nation like Pakistan, you have to be good as they have many great players. You have to be focused and defend well as they are skillful. It’s not our best game but we are happy with the win.”

