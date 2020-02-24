UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Fully Secure To Hold All Type Of Int'l Sports Events: Secretary Information And Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:03 PM

Pakistan fully secure to hold all type of int'l sports events: Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):Secretary Information and Broadcasting, Akbar Hussain Durrani said on Monday that participation of foreign players in various sports activities was a testimony of the fact that Pakistan was fully secure to hold all type of international events.

"It is heartening to note that international sports persons are visiting Pakistan again and taking part in sports activities here," he said while speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony of Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships 2020 here at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex.

Durrani lauded the tournament organizers for making excellent arrangements to hold the tournament in a befitting manner.

Later, he also interacted with foreign and local players.

As many as 27 boys and 15 girls from 18 countries including Greece, Hong Kong, Austria, Russia, Turkey, Chinese Taipei, Great Britain, Romania, Nepal, China, Iran, Tunaisa, Kazakhstan, USA, Malaysia , Korea, Sri Lanka and hosts are taking part in the championships.

According to the draw, top eight boys seeds are Muhammad Shoaib (PAK), Ayar Gokaip (TUR), Ahmed Kamil (PAK), Giri Aryan (NEP), Stylianos Poutis (GRE), Zalan Khan (PAK), Qwyn Quittner (AUS), and Nergizoglu Tuna (TUR), whereas top four girls are Ren Ke (CHN), Cheraghi Dorsa (IRI), Toglukdemir Mina (TUR) and Bista Abhilasha (NEP).

