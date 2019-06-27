Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) bans Sanjrani for two-years

Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) on Thursday barred national player Mubashir Rafique Sanjrani for participation from national and international activities for next two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Futsal Federation (PFF) on Thursday barred national player Mubashir Rafique Sanjrani for participation from national and international activities for next two years.

According to PFF secretary Adnan Sami, Sanjrani was involved in un-constitutional and illegal activities against the federation.

"The ban was recommended by the federation's disciplinary committee which was presided by Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad. The case of Sanjrani was tabled in executive committee meeting which was then endorsed to the disciplinary committee," he said.

He said the federation had issued a notice to Sanjrani in April 2019, to appear before PFF Chairman, Pakistan Futsal Federation, Malik Mehrban Ali, along with evidence in his defence but he failed to do so.