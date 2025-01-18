Pakistan Gain A 93-run Lead As West Indies All Out At 137 On 2nd Day Of First Test
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2025 | 02:35 PM
Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali wreaked havoc on West Indies’ batting line up at Multan Stadium
MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2025) Pakistani bowlers Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan wreaked havoc on the West Indies' batting line-up and dismissed the visitors for just 137 runs on second day of first Test match at Multan Stadium on Saturday.
Pakistan's entire team earlier in the day was dismissed for 230 runs in their first innings.
After Pakistan’s dismissal, West Indies began their batting in the first session of the day, but their start was far from promising. Sajid Khan proved to be a nightmare for the West Indies batters, taking all the initial four wickets. He dismissed Mekhail Lewis for 1, Kesi Carti for 0, Kraigg Brathwaite for 11, and Kevin Hodge for 4 runs.
Following Sajid Khan's breakthrough, Nauman Ali continued the destruction, claiming 5 wickets. He sent Justin Graves packing for 4 runs at a total of 34 runs, then dismissed Trevor Amlich and Alec Athaniz for 6 runs each, and Klyvon Sinclair for 11 runs. Nauman Ali completed his five-wicket haul by getting Gudakesh Motie out for 19 runs.
The final wicket fell at 137 runs when Abrar Ahmed dismissed Jaden Seales for 22 runs.
With this, Pakistan gained a 93-run lead in the first innings of the Multan Test.
Day 2
Earlier in the day, Pakistan resumed their innings from 143/4, but things did not go well for them in the second session.
Saud Shakeel was dismissed for 84, and Salman Ali Agha for 7 runs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 71 before returning to the pavilion. After Rizwan, Nauman Ali fell for a duck, and Khurram Shehzad was dismissed for 7 runs.
Besides it, Captain Shan Masood made 11, Babar Azam 8, Mohammad Harirah 7 and Kamran Ghulam 5 runs.
For West Indies, Jaden Seales and Jomel Warrican claimed 3 wickets each while Kevin Sinclair took 2 wickets and Gudakesh Motie bagged 1 wicket.
Earlier, by the end of Day 1, Pakistan had scored 143 runs with 4 wickets down in their first innings against West Indies.
