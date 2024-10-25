Pakistan gains momentum as Saud’s hits century

Saud Shakeel played a brilliant knock of 134 runs, as Pakistan scored 344 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test against England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Saud Shakeel played a brilliant knock of 134 runs, as Pakistan scored 344 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test against England at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium.

Shakeel 134 came on 223 balls including five 4s, marking his fourth Test century and giving Pakistan a 77-run lead. Saud, who faced 223 balls for his 134 runs, initially stitched a 53-run partnership with Shan Masood (26, 70b) which was broken by Shoaib Bashir in the 36th over.

Pakistan started the Day with 73 for 3 in 23 over with Shan Masood (16) and Shakeel (16) at the crease. Pakistan managed to add 271 runs to their overnight total as they faced a total of 96.4 overs.

Pakistan lost wickets quickly as Masood (26), Mohammad Rizwan (25), Salman Agha (1) and Ameer Jamal (14) were dismissed in 36th, 50th, 52nd and 58th overs, respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan stayed on the crease for 46 balls scoring 25 runs with the help of one four and one six, putting on a 52-run stand with Saud before Rehan Ahmed pinned him leg before wicket.

Rehan delivered two more blows in the 52nd and 58th over to remove Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal as Pakistan were reduced to 177-7 in 58 overs. Noman and Saud joined forces to knit a gritty 88-run eighth-wicket stand, stalling Pakistan’s batting slide. Saud brought up his century off 181 balls in the 79th over.

Noman contributed with a valuable 45 off 84 balls hitting two fours and a six as Shoaib put an end to the partnership in the 84th over. Sajid, who walked in to bat at No. 10, struck four sixes and two fours in his unbeaten run-a-ball 48, partnering with Saud for a brisk 72-run tenth-wicket stand.

Rehan registered figures of 4-66 while he was backed up by fellow spinner Shoaib, who snapped 3-129. Gus Atkinson accounted for two wickets while Jack Leach picked up one wicket.

At stumps, England were 24-3 in nine overs in their second innings, trailing by 53 runs in reply to Pakistan’s first-innings total of 344 all out at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Noman Ali snapped Zak Crawley (2, 12b) and Ollie Pope (1, 15b) late on day two while Ben Duckett (12, 15b, 2x4s) fell to Sajid Khan. Joe Root (5 not out, 7b) and Harry Brook (3 not out, 5b) will be on the crease for England at the start of day three.

Scores in brief: Day 2 of 5, England trail by 53 runs- England 267 all out, 68.2 overs (Jamie Smith 89, Ben Duckett 52, Gus Atkinson 39, Zak Crawley 29; Sajid Khan 6-128, Noman Ali 3-88, Zahid Mehmood 1-44) & 24-3, 9 overs (Ben Duckett 12; Noman Ali 2-9, Sajid Khan 1-14).

Pakistan 344 all out, 96.4 overs (Saud Shakeel 134, Sajid Khan 48 not out, Noman Ali 45, Shan Masood 26; Rehan Ahmed 4-66, Shoaib Bashir 3-129, Gus Atkinson 2-22).

