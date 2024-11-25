Pakistan Gear Up For U19 Tri-series Final
November 25, 2024
Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan in the final of the U19 tri-series at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Pakistan are all set to take on Afghanistan in the final of the U19 tri-series at the ICC Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday.
The toss will take place at 10am PKT, with the first ball of the final to be bowled at 10:30am PKT, said a press release.
In the seven-match series, both finalists have played four matches each, winning three and losing one, while hosts UAE remained winless.
The Saad Baig-led Pakistan side defeated Afghanistan by 13 runs in the two sides’ last encounter held on 20 November. However, Mahboob Khan-led Afghanistan secured a 100-run victory in their first match against Pakistan on 15 November.
Pakistan registered convincing victories in their two encounters against the hosts, winning by 10 wickets and 191 runs, respectively.
For Pakistan, the opening duo of Shahzaib Khan and Usman Khan has been in great form and have scored runs consistently. Left-handed Usman has amassed 306 runs from four matches at an average of 102, which included one century and three half-centuries. His fellow southpaw Shahzaib has accumulated 277 runs at an average of 92.33, which also includes one century and two half-centuries from four matches. Both the batters have also provided two century-run partnerships while opening, including an unbeaten 192-run stand against UAE on 13 November.
In the bowling unit, pacers Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza and Mohammad Ahmed have picked six wickets each, while Faham-ul-Haq has grabbed five wickets.
Left-armer Ahmed is the only bowler to take a five-fer in the event, while Ali’s best figures of four for 57 came in a 13-run win against Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Hassan Khan has been ruled out of the final as well as the forthcoming ACC U19 Men’s Asia Cup, after the left-arm spinner injured his left ankle during a training session. Hassan’s replacement for the Asia Cup will be made in due course.
Saad Baig talking to PCB Digital on the eve of the tournament, said, “We have performed well in the tournament, and now we look forward to doing well against Afghanistan in the final. The coaches have clearly defined the players’ roles, and they have responded positively in crucial situations, which has helped the team win matches in the competition.
“The tri-series has also given the players confidence to perform well in the upcoming Asia Cup."
Pakistan U19 squad for tri-series: Saad Baig (captain, wicket-keeper) (Karachi), Abdul Subhan (Abbottabad), Ali Raza (Sialkot), Faham-ul-Haq (Lahore), Farhan Yousuf (Lahore), Haroon Arshad (Karachi), Mohammad Ahmed (Lahore), Mohammad Huzaifa (Bahawalpur), Mohammad Riazullah (Abbottabad), Naveed Ahmed Khan (Karachi), Shahzaib Khan (Abbottabad), Tayyab Arif (Sialkot), Umar Zaib (Abbottabad) and Usman Khan (FATA).
