Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanistan

The latest reports suggest that the 18-member squad named for the series will be trimmed to a 17-member squad for the Asia Cup after the Afghanistan ODI series concludes.

HAMBANTOTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2023) Pakistan is set to face Afghanistan in the opening ODI of a three-match series starting tomorrow in Hambantota.

With a settled lineup, Pakistan isn't expected to experiment in the initial ODI.

At the top, regular openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq will lead Pakistan's batting. Fakhar, the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the recent ODI against New Zealand, aims to continue his stellar performance.

Captain Babar Azam will anchor the team at number three, striving to maintain his top ODI batsman status.

The fourth batting spot goes to Mohammad Rizwan, boasting an impressive batting average of 68.60 this year.

Salman Agha and Iftikhar Ahmed take the fifth and sixth spots. Agha holds a notable average of 48 and a healthy strike rate of 108 in his ten ODIs.

Iftikhar, known for impactful late-order batting, can contribute significantly.

Considering the spin-friendly conditions, Pakistan may opt for spin-bowling all-rounders Shadab Khan and Usama Mir. Usama Mir's form and recent wickets make him a strong choice despite Mohammad Nawaz's left-arm spin option.

The pace attack features Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

Expected Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad for Afghanistan Series:

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi