Pakistan Gears Up For SAG 2026 As Top Officials Visit Competition Venues
Muhammad Rameez Published February 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
With less than an year to go until the highly anticipated South Asian Games (SAG), Pakistan's top sport officials visited key competition venues at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad on Wednesday
Director General of the Pakistan Sports board (PSB), Yasir Pirzada and President of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Arif Saeed accompanied by other officials, conducted an inspection to assess preparations for the prestigious event.
Pakistan is set to host the 14th edition of the Games from January 23 to January 31, 2026, marking the country's return as a host after 22 years. Previously, the country organized the event twice in 1989 and 2004.
During the visit, officials reviewed the infrastructure, facilities for athletes and logistical arrangements.
They expressed satisfaction at the progress so far and emphasised the need for timely upgrades to ensure world-class standards. "Hosting these Games is an honour and a responsibility. We are determined to provide the best facilities for athletes from across South Asia," said DG PSB Yasir Pirzada.
The POA President highlighted the significance of the event in strengthening regional sports ties. "The Games serve as a platform for developing camaraderie among nations. Pakistan is ready to welcome the region’s top athletes and deliver a memorable event," he remarked.
The SAG 2026 will feature a wide range of sports, bringing together competitors from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the hosts Pakistan.
