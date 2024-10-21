Open Menu

Pakistan Gears Up To Host South Asian Cross Country Athletics C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published October 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan gears up to host South Asian Cross Country Athletics C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The South Asian Cross Country Athletics Championship is just around the corner, and preparations are in full swing to host the mega event.

Scheduled to take place on November 24 in Islamabad, the event promises to bring together top athletes from across the region.

Chairman of South Asia Athletics, Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "The preparations are going on vigorously."

Seven countries, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan, will participate in the championship.

The event will feature two men's category competitions: men's senior and under-20 competitions.

"This will provide a platform for emerging talent to showcase their skills alongside seasoned athletes," Sahi told APP.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan has been entrusted with the hosting duties of the championship, he said, and emphasized the significance of this event, highlighting the federation's efforts to ensure its success.

Sahi said, "Prizes will be distributed among the winning players at the conclusion of the event."

"This will not only motivate the athletes but also promote the sport in the region," he said.

