Pakistan gets 20 super league points and Zimbabwe 10

Zimbabwe's Super Over win in the final ODI of the three-match series in Pakistan helped them open their account in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with 10 points even as the home side finished with 20 in the points table, the same as Australia

England lead with 30 points, having featured in both previous series of the championship, said the information made available here on Tuesday night by the International Cricket Council.

They won 2-1 at home against Ireland and lost by the same margin to Australia in earlier series of the Super League, introduced to bring context to ODI cricket and to confirm the top seven teams with direct spots for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts India.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17, the Super League will see sides play eight three-match series each, four at home and four away. The sides failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series.