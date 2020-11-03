UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Gets 20 Super League Points And Zimbabwe 10

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan gets 20 super league points and Zimbabwe 10

Zimbabwe's Super Over win in the final ODI of the three-match series in Pakistan helped them open their account in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with 10 points even as the home side finished with 20 in the points table, the same as Australia

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe's Super Over win in the final ODI of the three-match series in Pakistan helped them open their account in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League with 10 points even as the home side finished with 20 in the points table, the same as Australia.

England lead with 30 points, having featured in both previous series of the championship, said the information made available here on Tuesday night by the International Cricket Council.

They won 2-1 at home against Ireland and lost by the same margin to Australia in earlier series of the Super League, introduced to bring context to ODI cricket and to confirm the top seven teams with direct spots for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 along with hosts India.

Featuring 13 teams, the 12 ICC Full Members and the Netherlands, who qualified by winning the ICC World Cricket League Championship 2015-17, the Super League will see sides play eight three-match series each, four at home and four away. The sides failing to qualify directly will get a second shot through a Qualifier.

Each team gets 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandonment and none for a loss. Teams will be ranked according to total points earned across the eight series.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Australia Same Lead Ireland Netherlands Top

Recent Stories

AC fines shopkeepers over violation of control pri ..

36 seconds ago

ESA Signs First Three Contracts on Commercial Spac ..

38 seconds ago

GCC condemns terrorist attack in Vienna

21 minutes ago

Ukraine health minister warns of virus surge 'disa ..

39 seconds ago

'Miracle' girl, 3, rescued 91 hours after Turkey q ..

41 seconds ago

Opposition exposed in-front of people during FATF ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.