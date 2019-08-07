Pakistan gets fourth win in Asian U23 volleyball championship

Pakistan fashioned out its fourth win in the Asian U23 volleyball championship making short work of Sri Lanka by 3-1 sets on Wednesday in Myanmar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan fashioned out its fourth win in the Asian U23 volleyball championship making short work of Sri Lanka by 3-1 sets on Wednesday in Myanmar

Spirited Pak team maintained its winning ways in its first quarter final match to hand over 25-17,25-20,21-25,30-28 defeat to Lankan side, said the information made available to APP here by Pakistan volleyball federation.

Pakistan was a much superior team to Sri Lanka and won the opening set very convincingly and effectively. They led the second set with 7-0 points and at one stage score was 18-8 and then the Pak players seemed relaxed allowing the opponents to narrow the lead. However, collective efforts helped them to clinch the set to take firm grip on the match.

The third set proved nightmare for the overjoyed Pakistani side which made errors allowing the Lankan side to take control as well as the set .

The third set loss proved any eye opener for Pakistani team and it made a grand come back though Lankan side followed it closely throughout the set with high quality game.

The fourth set was the climax of the play, both sides displaying their best in their quest to claim a point keeping the audience at their toes.

With attacks fought with high speed game ,aggressive shooting and superb blocking efforts, Pak team kept its cool and showed greater anticipation and planning to win the set and the match amid jubilation and rousing applause from the crowd. From Pakistan all the players played well but Usman and Faryad played outstanding game in the match, specially in the last two sets, both in defence and attack.

Pakistan will play against Australia on Thursday and if it manages to beat its much fancied opponent it will emerge top team from group E.

In another match, Chinese Taipei defeated Australia with a set score of 3-0. The decision about who leads group E will depend on Thursday matches. The No 1 team of group E, will play against No. 4 team of group F. The No. 2 team will take on team ranked 3 of group F. The decision about 4 semi-finalists will depend on the results of these matches.