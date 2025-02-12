Pakistan Going Strong In Asian Jr Squash C’ships
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 12, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has made a strong start in the 22nd Asian Junior Squash Team Championships 2025, beating China 3-0 in their opening match at Hong Kong, China.
According to details, Pakistani talented team, led by Anas Ali Shah, Abdullah Nawaz, Nouman Khan, and Sakhi Ullah Tareen, showed great skill to secure a convincing win.
Meanwhile, Pakistan also secured a 2-1 win against India in their second match of the day at the Junior Squash Team Championships 2025.
Yusha Nafees (India) beat Nauman Khan (Pakistan) 3-1 9-11 11-5 11-5 11-8 (42m) while Abdullah Nawaz (Pakistan) defeated Sandhesh Palanivel Ravikumar (India) 3-0 11-9 11-7 11-8 (34m) and Anas Ali Shah (Pakistan) outplayed Arihant Kalamangalam Sunil (India) 3-1 3-11,11-3, 11-5, 12-10 (49m).
The team's impressive performance has set them up for their next challenge. Next up, Pakistan will face Macau, China on Thursday.
