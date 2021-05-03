Pakistan got such potential player after a long time, Miandad lauds Babar

Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam was the best in the world at the moment saying Pakistan has got such a player, after a long time

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Batting legend Javed Miandad believes Pakistani Skipper Babar Azam was the best in the world at the moment saying Pakistan has got such a player, after a long time.

"He's a superb player and after a long time Pakistan has got such a player. I rate him on a very high level and I think he is the best in the world at the moment. He plays solid with the bat and that is cricket. He is a very good striker and plays in the middle in his limit which is a very good quality," he said in a video on his Youtube channel.

It may be mentioned here that recently Babar Azam became the fastest cricket player to reach the milestone of 2,000 runs in the Twenty20 international format, having accomplished the feat in just 52 innings.

The prolific batsman bagged the record during Pakistan's deciding third and final T20 against Zimbabwe at the Harare sports Club. The Lahore-born cricketer has scored 2,194 runs in 31 Tests, 4,077 runs in 85 ODIs and 2,168 runs in 58 T20s.

The former skipper, who scored 8,832 runs in 124 Tests, said people expect a lot when a player performs. "If you want to increase your level then you have got a very good chance as you are in form. A player learns when he is in good form as this is the time when you are mentally very strong and free of mind," he said.

He was of the view that a player also plays bad shots during his innings while scoring a 100. "A player should identify and improve those bad shots he played during his innings as then he will go on scoring 200 to 300 runs," he said.

Miandad, who scored 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, said his father had a lot of influence on him as he used to ask him whether he got out after scoring a 100 or remained unbeaten.

"My father used to tell me that a player should go on scoring a 200 or 300 after making 100 instead of getting out," he said and added that he wants the players to learn on scoring big when they are in form.