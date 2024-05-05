ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan team bagged two Gold and four Silver Medals in the South Asian Rope Skipping Championship 2024 at Nepal.

According to Shariq Siddiqui Secretary General Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, the South Asian Rope skipping Championships was held in Nepal from May 4 to 5.

The teams who featured in the championship includes Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

In U-10 Girls, 10 Bounce Hoop, Mawra Saeed of Pakistan got the Gold Medal. In U-13 boys, 30 Second Speed event, Muhammad Hussain won Gold Medal in Double event and Silver Medal in 3-minute endurance.

In U-13 Girls Free Style Speed event, Syeda Wareesha won a Silver Medal.

The championship had 18 categories while Pakistan team took part in 6 categories.

Pakistan contingent comprised Muhammad Saleem Team Manager and players Hafsa Saleem, Marwa Kamran, Syed Wareesha, Muhammad Hussan.

Pakistan Rope Skipping team has qualified for World Junior Rope Skipping Championship 2024 in the USA.

Pakistan Rope Skipping team would head back home on Monday at Karachi.