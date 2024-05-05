Open Menu

Pakistan Grab 6 Medals In South Asian Rope Skipping C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published May 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Pakistan grab 6 medals in South Asian Rope Skipping C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Pakistan team bagged two Gold and four Silver Medals in the South Asian Rope Skipping Championship 2024 at Nepal.

According to Shariq Siddiqui Secretary General Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation, the South Asian Rope skipping Championships was held in Nepal from May 4 to 5.

The teams who featured in the championship includes Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

In U-10 Girls, 10 Bounce Hoop, Mawra Saeed of Pakistan got the Gold Medal. In U-13 boys, 30 Second Speed event, Muhammad Hussain won Gold Medal in Double event and Silver Medal in 3-minute endurance.

In U-13 Girls Free Style Speed event, Syeda Wareesha won a Silver Medal.

The championship had 18 categories while Pakistan team took part in 6 categories.

Pakistan contingent comprised Muhammad Saleem Team Manager and players Hafsa Saleem, Marwa Kamran, Syed Wareesha, Muhammad Hussan.

Pakistan Rope Skipping team has qualified for World Junior Rope Skipping Championship 2024 in the USA.

Pakistan Rope Skipping team would head back home on Monday at Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India USA World Sri Lanka Bhutan Nepal May Gold Silver Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

17 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

18 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

17 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

17 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

18 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

17 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

17 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports