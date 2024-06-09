Pakistan Grabs 2nd Gold Medal In Asian Road Cycling C'ship
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pakistan bagged the second gold medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, with top cyclist Ali Alyas winning the Road Scratch Race at Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Ali Alyas completed a distance of 61.4 km in one hour and 26 minutes, showcasing his exceptional endurance and speed.
The championship, witnessed an impressive performance from Alyas, solidifying his status as a leading cyclist in the region.
His back-to-back gold medals mark a significant milestone for Pakistani cycling on the international stage.
Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), lauded Ali Alyas and the entire Pakistani team for their outstanding performance. He praised Alyas's dedication and skill, highlighting the significance of these victories for the sport in Pakistan.
This is a proud moment for Pakistan," said Shah. "Ali Alyas has not only made history but has also inspired countless young athletes across the country.
Recent Stories
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England
AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..
Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..
More Stories From Sports
-
ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India2 hours ago
-
Big screens to be installed in Karachi, other cities for Pak- India live cricket match2 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today3 hours ago
-
Pak football team to face Tajikistan in June 115 hours ago
-
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT comments17 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England18 hours ago
-
Oinic lights up Times Square’ in support of Pakistan for T20 World Cup 202418 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa beat Netherlands by four wickets21 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Imad’s participation in match against India uncertain21 hours ago
-
Pak cycling team bags historic gold medal at Asian Cycling C'ships1 day ago
-
KP, Sindh victorious in PBCC Blind Cricket T-20 League matches23 hours ago
-
Pakistan High Commissioner secures Pakistan Fan Zone Tickets for the AUSvPAK in November1 day ago