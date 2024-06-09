Open Menu

Pakistan Grabs 2nd Gold Medal In Asian Road Cycling C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 09, 2024 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Pakistan bagged the second gold medal in the Asian Road Cycling Championship, with top cyclist Ali Alyas winning the Road Scratch Race at Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Ali Alyas completed a distance of 61.4 km in one hour and 26 minutes, showcasing his exceptional endurance and speed.

The championship, witnessed an impressive performance from Alyas, solidifying his status as a leading cyclist in the region.

His back-to-back gold medals mark a significant milestone for Pakistani cycling on the international stage.

Syed Azhar Ali Shah, President of the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF), lauded Ali Alyas and the entire Pakistani team for their outstanding performance. He praised Alyas's dedication and skill, highlighting the significance of these victories for the sport in Pakistan.

This is a proud moment for Pakistan," said Shah. "Ali Alyas has not only made history but has also inspired countless young athletes across the country.

