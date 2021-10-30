Pakistan grabs the second position in ICC T 20 World Cup 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Pakistan has secured the second position in ICC T20 World Cup after three back to back victories in ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has pushed India to the third slot.

Pakistan is ranked second after England following their victory against Afghanistan according to the latest ranking. Pakistan were five points behind India before the start of the ICC tournament. Three consecutive wins have earned the Green Shirts crucial ranking points. The Men in Green are now ranked second with 265 points while India have 264 points.

England still are on top with 279 points. The rankings will continue to change as the competition progresses. cricket's governing body also updated players' individual rankings, according to which Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have significantly improved their standings.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retains 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has closed the gap with topper Dawid Malan.

Rizwan, who was at the 7th place in the batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in the first two T20 World Cup matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan has reclaimed the top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking.

Haris Rauf has romped into the top 20s, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has closed the gap to being included in the top 10 bowlers on the back of his superb performance in the world cup matches against India and New Zealand. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan has gotten closer to the top three.

Haris, meanwhile, has jumped 33 places from 50th place to 17th in the rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was at 23rd place before the World Cup started, has improved 11 places to 12th position in the bowlers' charts, which is currently led by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.