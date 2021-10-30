UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Grabs The Second Position In ICC T 20 World Cup 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:47 PM

Pakistan grabs the second position in ICC T 20 World Cup 2021

Pakistan is ranked second after England following their victory against Afghanistan according to the latest ranking.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2021) Pakistan has secured the second position in ICC T20 World Cup after three back to back victories in ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan has pushed India to the third slot.

Pakistan is ranked second after England following their victory against Afghanistan according to the latest ranking. Pakistan were five points behind India before the start of the ICC tournament. Three consecutive wins have earned the Green Shirts crucial ranking points. The Men in Green are now ranked second with 265 points while India have 264 points.

England still are on top with 279 points. The rankings will continue to change as the competition progresses. cricket's governing body also updated players' individual rankings, according to which Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi have significantly improved their standings.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam retains 2nd place in the batters’ chart. However, he has closed the gap with topper Dawid Malan.

Rizwan, who was at the 7th place in the batters’ chart before the World Cup commenced, has jumped three places to 4th position, behind Dawid Malan, Babar Azam and Aiden Markram.

Rizwan scored 79 against India and 33 against New Zealand in the first two T20 World Cup matches. Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan has reclaimed the top spot in the all-rounders’ ranking.

Haris Rauf has romped into the top 20s, while Shaheen Shah Afridi has closed the gap to being included in the top 10 bowlers on the back of his superb performance in the world cup matches against India and New Zealand. Among batters, Mohammad Rizwan has gotten closer to the top three.

Haris, meanwhile, has jumped 33 places from 50th place to 17th in the rankings. Shaheen Shah Afridi, who was at 23rd place before the World Cup started, has improved 11 places to 12th position in the bowlers' charts, which is currently led by South Africa’s Tabraiz Shamsi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan T20 World ICC Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Dawid Malan Tabraiz Shamsi Cuban Peso Afridi From Top New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsibl ..

Sweet Home serving orphans to make them responsible citizens: IGP

20 minutes ago
 3rd International PACES Competition to commence in ..

3rd International PACES Competition to commence in Lahore from Monday

58 minutes ago
 Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G2 ..

Police Force Away Protesters Blocking Access to G20 Summit Venue in Rome - Repor ..

1 hour ago
 25th death anniversary of actor Qurban Jeelani obs ..

25th death anniversary of actor Qurban Jeelani observed

1 hour ago
 Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitoring USS Porter - De ..

Russian Black Sea Fleet Monitoring USS Porter - Defense Ministry

1 hour ago
 Three member gang busted in rawalpindi

Three member gang busted in rawalpindi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.