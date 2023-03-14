UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Grabs U14 Trophy Of Int'l Open Karate C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 14, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's young talented female team bagged the Under-14 trophy of the 25th Kensho International Open Karate Championship 2023 at the Galle sports Complex, Sri Lanka.

The Pakistani team raised the country's flag in the championship, which included teams from Sri Lanka, Japan, Germany, India and Pakistan, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

A team from Pakistan secured three gold medals and one silver medal in the championship. The gold medalists include Anahita Fatima, Aiyana Noel, Ayra Adil while Zehab Ghazanfar clinched a silver medal.

The young Kumite Anahita Fatima, Aiyana Noel and Ayra Adil bagged the gold medals in 40Kg, 35Kg and 20Kg categories, respectively while Anahita Fatima downed the opponent player in 20 seconds.

Speaking on the achievement, Anahita Fatima said, "It's my dream to participate in the Olympics and represent Pakistan." Moreover, male Kumite Zehab Ghazanfar secured the silver medal in the 35kg category. Under the supervision of the Sindh Karate Association, the Pakistan team took part in the international event.

"It is a great honour to share the spectacular victory with a young Karate team comprising four karatekas of Taurus Mixed Martial Arts in an international championship held in Sri Lanka," Chief Coach and Secretary Sindh Karate Association Wasif Ali said.

Title and Medal:-40kg females kumite Gold medal, Anahita Fatima; -35 Kg females kumite Gold medal, Aiyana Noel; -20 kg females kumite Gold medal, Ayra Adil; -35 kg male kumite silver medal, Zehab Ghazanfar.

