Pakistan Green victorious in throwball exhibition match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Green beat Pakistan White by 2-1 in a special exhibition match organized here in connection World Throwball Day.

President, World Throwball Federation, Maqbool Arian who was also the Secretary-General of, the Pakistan Throwball Federation was the chief guest at the game and gave away the prizes to the players.

Speaking on the occasion, he said throwball was being played in 32 countries around world and World Throwball Day is celebrated worldwide on August 17, every year.

Arian said like the rest of the world, World Throwball Day was also celebrated with enthusiasm on August 17 in Pakistan. On the same day, throwball exhibition competitions were held across the country.

He said Pakistan Throwball Federation had issued instructions to all the related organizations, provincial and regional associations associated with the federation in this regard.

Throwball exhibition competitions were also organized in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and other cities of the country.