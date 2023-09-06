Pakistan Green wins exhibition baseball match

Pakistan Green outplayed Pakistan White in an exhibition match organized by the Pakistan Federation Baseball in connection with Pakistan Defense Day

The chief guest Col Sadaf Akram inaugurated the match to encourage the athletes. General Secretary Pakistan Cycling Federation Moazzam Khan Klair along with Mian Rizwan, President Pakistan Dodgeball Federation, and Nasir Mahmand Secretary KP Olympic Cycling Association were also present on the occasion.

President of Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said, "We remember the sacrifices of our forces and other organizations whose men have sacrificed their lives for the security of this country at every moment of our lives should be kept and should not avoid making any kind of sacrifice for the safety and development of this country for the coming generations.

"Baseball in Pakistan is on the way to progress and the national male and female camp at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad shows that Pakistan will be in a prominent position in Asia and the world in the future, he said.