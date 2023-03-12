Pakistan Green wins Kabaddi Takra

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Green team won 'Kabaddi Takra', organised under the aegis of the district administration, in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan (spring festival), at Iqbal Stadium, here on Sunday.

Pakistan Green scored 50 points while its rival team obtained 46 points.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Ali Annan Qamar witnessed the event as chief guest and later he also awarded cash prize of Rs 300,000 to winner team and Rs 200,000 to the runners-up.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General/Focal Person spring festival Faisal Sultan, Divisional President Kabaddi Association Rana Imran Ali and others were also present.