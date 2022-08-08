Pakistan hails Arshad Nadeem for historic gold medal victory in CWG 2022

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz, PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and many other prominent figures congratulated Arshad Nadeem for historic win in the Commonwealth games.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint,UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 8th, 2022) The whole Pakistan nation is feeling proud of athlete Arshad Nadeem who defied his injury and won gold medal for Pakistan in javelin throw competition during Commonwealth Games 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed it an amazing news and said that Arshad Nadeem made Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

He wrote, “His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement,”.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also extended congratulations to athlete Arshad Nadeem for winning Gold for Pakistan besides setting a new games record with a throw of 90.18m.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for making history by his exceptional victory in Commonwealth Games 2022 and setting a new record.

The COAS was quoted by the Inter-Services Public Relations as saying, “Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero”.

A day earlier, National athlete and Olympian Arshad Nadeem created history by winning Gold Medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth 2022 despite that he was injured. Coping with an elbow and knee injury, the star surprised his rivals with a national and Commonwealth Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

Arshad successfully threw javelin at 86.81 in his first attempt in the final which was his career-best throw and a new national record for Pakistan until his fifth attempt at the event.

Arshad bettered, in his third attempt, set record as he threw at 88 metres but he could maintain that momentum in his fourth as he could only amass 85.70 metres.

After his slump, Arshad’s opponent Anderson Peters managed to dethrone the former from the top position in the standings as he threw 88.64 metres.

But Arshad did not hold back and stunned his competitor with an astounding throw of 90.18 metres and yet again bettered his own record to get his hands on the Commonwealth Games gold.

Arshad is Pakistan’s first gold medalist in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962.