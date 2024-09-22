Pakistan has a bright future in Special Olympics: Rebecca

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) Senior Director of Early Childhood and Preventive Health of Special Olympics International Rebecca Ralston has lauded the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) saying Pakistan has a bright future in games.

Special Olympics Pakistan is laudable and we appreciate the steps taken by them to train and nurture the abilities of special athletes, she expressed these views at a reception held by the Chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani to honour Ms Rebecca, Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Senior Manager Health Pearl Ang and Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Manager Youth Pam Rolink, said a press release.

SOP board Member Asma Hasan, Advisor Yasmin Haider, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, Vice President of Softball Federation of Pakistan Tehmina Asif, National Director of SOP Taha Tahir, National Sports Director Farkhunda Jabeen and consultant Communication Saif Azhar, special children and their parents were also present on the occasion.

Rebecca Ralston said we visited various stadiums, hospitals and schools in Lahore and Karachi and carefully reviewed the facilities provided to the special children.

We are happy to see that special children are showing keen interest in various sports.

I see a bright future for special games in Pakistan. Special Olympics Pakistan under the leadership of Ronak Lakhani is playing its full role in giving special children their rightful place in society, she said.

I felt very happy to come to Pakistan and I will visit here again very soon. Special Olympic Asia Pacific Region Senior Manager Health Pearl said during our visit, we tried to share our experience with the National Youth Leaders and Coaches of Pakistan whom we met and found with full of talent and also enjoyed the traditional cuisine of Lahore and Karachi. We had the opportunity to visit the shopping centres here and do some shopping too. I would consider it an honour to come back to Pakistan.

Special Olympics Asia Pacific Region Manager Youth Initiatives Pam Rolink said the Pakistani nation is very hospitable and I will never forget the love received here.

Special Olympics Pakistan Chairperson Ronak Lakhani thanked the officials of the World and Asian Organization of Special Olympics for coming to Pakistan for the first time and said it is an honour for us to host them. The experience they have passed on to our youth leaders and coaches will prove to be a valuable asset for our athletes in the future, she said.