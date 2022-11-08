Pakistan has an edge over Kiwis in T20 World Cup Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan has an edge over New Zealand as it won the T20 Women Cup two times while rival New Zealand never win such a prestigious title in the world of cricket, however, both are going to face each other in the forthcoming first semi-final of the T20 World Cricket Cup-2022 scheduled to be played at Sydney Cricket ground on Wednesday.

Likewise, India and England would play the second semi-final to be at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

In their previous encounter in October, Pakistan defeated New Zealand by five wickets at their home ground in the final of the Tri-Nation Tournament at the City of Christchurch, New Zealand.

Since Pakistan has an edge over New Zealand as it defeated the latter in their home ground, pressure would likely be on New Zealand, however, Pakistan's performance in the World Cup 2022 is low as compare to the last year.

On the other hand, New Zealand's performance in this World T20 Cup is of world class quality, which gives it an upper hand on Pakistan. Moreover, New Zealand had made it to the final of the 2021 World T20 Cup, and lost to Australia by eight wickets.

The Kiwis would certainly try not to repeat the mistake they had made a year ago and will definitely give the Shaheens a tough time.

In the year 2021, Pakistan reached the semi-finals for the fifth time, but Pakistan's dream was shattered by a five-wicket defeat by Australia. In the final, Australia won the World Cup by defeating New Zealand.

With victory over Bangladesh in Adelaide, Pakistan improved their record by reaching the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the sixth time. The Green Shirts have previously qualified for the Final Four stage in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2021. Yes, in 2014 and 2016, the team was out of the tournament in the first stage; Sri Lanka, West Indies and India 4, 4 while Australia had played the semi-finals 3 times.

Remember that the Green Shirts won the title for the first and only time under the captaincy of Younis Khan in 2009, when Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in the final played at the historic ground of Lords.

Babar Azam has managed to register his name as the first Pakistani captain to reach the semi-finals twice in the T20 World Cup.