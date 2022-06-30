UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Has Attracted More Than 1,400 Mountaineers This Year

Sameer Tahir Published June 30, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Over 1,400 climbers and trekkers from all over the world have come to Pakistan to summit the highest peaks this year.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan's secretary, Karrar Haider, claims that this is the highest number of mountaineers that have gathered in Pakistan in recent history.

At least 370 of the 1,400 climbers are attempting to reach the top of K2, the second-highest peak in the world at 8,611 meters.

For the current climbing season, 700 permits have been issued by the Gilgit-Baltistan government, with more than 20 peaks on the list, including K2, The Broad Peak, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum 1, Gasherbrum 2, and Trango Towers.

Other than Pakistani mountaineers the country has welcomed climbers from Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Norway, Iran, the USA, and Bangladesh this year.

Young Shehroze Kashif of Pakistan has arrived at Nanga Parbat and is attempting to become the youngest to scale all 14 peaks that are taller than 8000m.

Naila Kiani and Samina Baig, two Pakistani mountain climbers, are headed to K2. While Sirbaz Khan is traveling to Gasherbrum 1, Wajid Nagri, Sajid Sadpara, and Abdul Joshi are also attempting the K2 climb.

In the meantime, female mountaineers from Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Iran are also attempting to reach the summit of K2.

Stefi Troguet of Andorra hopes to reach the top of K2 and Broad Peak without the use of supplementary oxygen.

Adriana Brownlee, a British climber, and Kristin Harila, a Norwegian climber, are waiting for a window to advance from the base camp of Nanga Parbat.

Mingma G, a well-known mountaineer from Nepal, is currently in Pakistan and has summit attempts on Nanga Parbat and K2 planned.

