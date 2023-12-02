Pakistan High Commission in Australia hosts dinner for cricket team

The Pakistan High Commissioner to Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry Saturday hosted dinner for the visiting Pakistan cricket team and management at the Pakistan House in Canberra

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023)

The Pakistan cricket team is currently in Australia to play a three-Test rubber with the first test match to

start in Perth from December 14. The other two Test matches will be played in Melbourne and Sydney.

Welcoming the team led by Shan Masood at the Pakistan House, the High Commissioner expressed the hope that the cricket team will perform well during the three-Test match rubber and set the best example as the ambassadors of the country on the foreign land.

Pakistan cricket team manager Naveed Akram Cheema thanked High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry for the warm welcome and a sumptuous dinner to the team.

Captain Shan Masood, in his note of thanks, expressed his gratitude to the Pakistan High Commission and assured the cricketers will maintain exemplary conduct during the five-week tour of Australia.