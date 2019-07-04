UrduPoint.com
Pakistan High Commissioner Hosts National Cricket Team

Thu 04th July 2019

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, hosted a reception in honoUr of the Pakistan Cricket Team here at Pakistan House on Wednesday evening.

The team is in the United Kingdom (UK) to participate in the World Cup 2019, a high commission pres release said.

Nafees Zakaria, in his welcome remarks, said the cricket team enjoyed immense popularity, not only among the diaspora, but also the British cricket fans which was manifested by the presence of a large number of distinguished people, including the Secretary-General Commonwealth, British Pakistani parliamentarians, diplomats, British Government's senior officials belonging to FCO and defence forces, members of civil society and diaspora members of various ethnic and religious backgrounds.

He appreciated the performance of cricket team, especially the latest winning streak against the top teams.

He expressed the hope that they would continue to excel in their performance.

Cricket was a game of peace which brought people together and was a source of happiness and entertainment, he added.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, on the the occasion, thanked the High Commissioner for hosting the team.

He said it had been a very competitive tournament with outstanding quality of cricket.

He highlighted that Pakistan had some very exciting players which augurs well forthe future of cricket in Pakistan. It would be his endeavour to bring international cricket back to Pakistan, he underlined.

The Cricket team intermingled with their fans and admirers including the dignitaries at the gathering, which filled their fans with joy.

