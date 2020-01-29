Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of father of former Olympian Shafqat

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation , Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the sad demise of father of former Olympian Shafqat Rasool

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation , Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the sad demise of father of former Olympian Shafqat Rasool.

The departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude, they said here on Wednesday.