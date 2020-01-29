UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hockey Federation Condoles Death Of Father Of Former Olympian Shafqat

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of father of former Olympian Shafqat

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation , Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the sad demise of father of former Olympian Shafqat Rasool

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation , Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the sad demise of father of former Olympian Shafqat Rasool.

The departed soul may rest in eternal peace and may Allah Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family members to bear this loss with fortitude, they said here on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey May Family Sad

Recent Stories

Hira Mani wishes wedding anniversary to her parent ..

2 minutes ago

Deadlock persists over Sindh IGP’s appointment

15 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

31 minutes ago

University of Karachi awards eight PhD, 22 M.Phil ..

3 minutes ago

Rain spell turns air quality moderate in federal c ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese Prosecutors Raid Office of Former Nissan ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.