Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of brother of Manzoor Jr.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have condoled the death of bother of former Pakistan captain Manzoor Hiusain Junior, also the chairman of national selection committee.

In a joint condolence message here on Tuesday, they expressed their heart-felt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family. They prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear the loss with fortitude.