Pakistan Hockey Federation condoles death of father of former Pakistan captain Rehan Butt, Olympian Imran Butt

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Mohammad Asif Bajwa and the entire hockey family have condoled the death of the father of former Pakistan hockey captain, Rehan Butt and Olympian Imran Butt, who died here on Friday.

They expressed their heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family members.

"May Allah Almighty, in His Infinite mercy, shower His blessings and grant eternalpeace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved familyto bear this irreparable loss", they said in a condolence message.