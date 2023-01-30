Pakistan Hockey Federation delegation calls on DG SBP

A high-profile delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) called on Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Monday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A high-profile delegation of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) called on Director General sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi here at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Hockey's talent hunt programme at various educational institutions of the province and promotion of hockey at grassroots level were discussed in detail during the meeting.

PHF Chief Selector former Olympian Kaleemullah Khan, Member Executive board former Olympian Nasir Ali, PHF Secretary Haider Hussain, Associate Secretary Zahid Shah and Legal Adviser Ali Ashfaq were the part of of the PHF delegation.

Speaking on the occasion DG,SBP said that Sports Board Punjab will utilize all of its resources for tracing fresh talented hockey players from across the province under its Talent Hunt Programme.

"We can find numerous potential youngsters from our schools and colleges through our Talent Hunt Programme," he added.

Muhammad Tariq Qureshi further said that hockey is our national game and its revival is among top priorities for us. "Sports Board Punjab is fully cooperating with PHF for the revival of hockey which happened to be Pakistan's national game.

We will continue to provide every possible assistance to our national game in future as well," he added.

He further said that Olympian Kaleemullah Khan and Olympian Nasir Ali are world acclaimed stars of hockey.

DG, SBP said Sports Board Punjab has organized several male and female hockey events in the recent past to provide maximum playing opportunities to young talented players of the province.

"The revival of hockey is a joint mission for all of us. We will have to join hands for this great task and we are hopeful that Pakistan will regain its lost glory in hockey in near future," he added.

Director General Sports Punjab further said that the foundation stone of Hockey High Performance Centre has been laid. "We are providing world class facilities in our state-of-the-art Hockey High Performance Centre".

The PHF delegation acknowledged the valuable contributions of Director General Sports PunjabMuhammad Tariq Qureshi for the growth of hockey. They expressed their determination to put upcombined efforts for the revival of hockey in the country.