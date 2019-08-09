Pakistan Hockey Federation goalkeepers training camp from Aug 19

Pakistan Hockey Federation will establish goalkeepers coaching camp for grooming goalkeepers on modern scientific lines here from August 19 here National hockey stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Hockey Federation will establish goalkeepers coaching camp for grooming goalkeepers on modern scientific lines here from August 19 here National hockey stadium.

The camp to be attended by ten upcoming keepers is being set up in consultation with the Chairman national Selection Committee Manzoor Junior and Pak teams coach and manager, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, said a spokesman of the PHF.

The training will be imparted by former Olympian and goalkeeper Shahid All Khan. Following goalkeepers will attend, Mazhar Abbas, NBP, Waqar Younis, WAPDA, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, SSGC, Amjad Ali, SSGC, Mohammad Waqar, Army, Akmal Hussain, WAPDA, Ali Raza, Punjab, Rao Adil, Navy,Hafiz Ali Umair, SNGPL, Abdullah, MPCL.