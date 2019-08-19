UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hockey Federation Includes Two Members In Selection Committee

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has included two new members, former hockey Olympians Kaleem Ullah and Nasir Ali, in the national selection committee.

"Both the former masters of the game have been included to execute PHF ambitious plan to find talent through Talent Hunt Program to be lunched all over the Pakistan to revive the game," said a spokesman of the PHF here on Monday night.

He said new faces have been made part of the national selection committee with the consultation of chairman selection committee former Pakistan captain, Manzoor Hussain Junior.

"With induction of Kaleem and Nadir the selection committees strength has risen to six from four," he said.

Following are the members of the committee, Manzoor Hussain Junior (Chairman) Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali and Waseem Feroz (members).

