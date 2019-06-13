UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hockey Federation Inquiry Committee Meets On June 15

Zeeshan Mehtab 13 seconds ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation inquiry committee meets on June 15

High powered inquiry committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation will meet on June 15 to probe into the affairs of Karachi hockey association at Karachi's Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :High powered inquiry committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation will meet on June 15 to probe into the affairs of Karachi hockey association at Karachi's Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium.

The Inquiry Committee has been setup to resolve controversy is raging in the KHA regarding the bonafide of the office bearers of the body, said a spokesman of the PHF here on Thursday.

The committee comprised the following, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar ,Convener, Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, Muhammad Danish Kaleem (members).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hockey Abdul Sattar Edhi June

Recent Stories

Beijing Protests EU's Statements on Hong Kong Extr ..

11 seconds ago

EU Energy Chief Says New Trilateral Talks on Russi ..

13 seconds ago

SECP, U.S. Department of Justice hold workshop on ..

16 seconds ago

Elysee Palace Confirms Zelenskyy's Visit to France ..

18 seconds ago

International Association of Tanker Owners Says No ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects Mukhtaran Mai's review appea ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.