Pakistan Hockey Federation Management Condoles With Rehan Butt, Imran Butt

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 07:51 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation management condoles with Rehan Butt, Imran Butt

The management of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed deep grief and sorrow at the sad demise of Saqib Butt, the father of Olympians Rehan Butt and Imran Butt

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The management of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed deep grief and sorrow at the sad demise of Saqib Butt, the father of Olympians Rehan Butt and Imran Butt.

Saqib, 68, breathed his last on Friday in Rawalpindi.

In a condolence message, PHF President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary PHF Asif Bajwa and other officials of the federation expressed their heartfelt condolences with Rehan Butt and Imran Butt.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

