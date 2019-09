Pakistan Hockey Federation names 35 probables for second phase of camp

Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the names of thirty five players for attending the second phase of training camp being held here from Wednesday to prepare for participation of the team in the Olympic Qualifier

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Hockey Federation on Tuesday announced the Names of thirty five players for attending the second phase of training camp being held here from Wednesday to prepare for participation of the team in the Olympic Qualifier.

Pakistan team will take on mighty Holland in two back to back matches of the qualifier on October 26 and 27 in Holland.

The players have been asked to report to the camp commandant and head coach of the team former Pakistan captain, Khawaja Muhammad Juniad at the national hockey stadium.

Following will attend, Amjad Ali, SSGC, Mazhar Abbas, NBP, Waqar,Wapda, Muneeb ur Rehman, SSGC, Tasawar Abbas, Wapda, Rizwan Ali, Wapda, Muhammad Atif Mushtaq, NBP, Ijaz Ahmad, Wapda, Muhammad Umar Bhutta, Wapda, Muhammad Azfar Yaqoob, SSGC, Muhammad Hammad udin Anjum, PIA, Ghazanfar Ali,Wapda, Nohaiz Malik, NBP, Ali Aziz, Wapda, Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Wapda, Muhammad Atiq NBP, Rana Suhail Riaz, SSGC, Faizan ,NBP,Shan Irshad, NBP, Shan Irshad, NBP, Amjad Ali Khan, ZTBL, Moin Shakeel ,SSGC, Muhammad Aleem Bilal ,Wapda, Mubashar Ali, SSGC, Ahmad Shakeel Butt, SBP, Abu Bakar Mahmood, NBP, Ali Shan, SSGC, sSami ullah, SSGC, Sami Ullah, Wapda, Muhammad Rizwan, Army, Rashid Mehmood, Army, Rashid Mehmood, Navy, Muhammad Faisal Qadir, NBP, Adeel Latif, SSGC, Muhammad Suleman ,Wapda, Muhammad Rizwan, Wapda, Junaid Manzoor,NBP and Tazeem ul Hassan, MPCL.