UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hockey Federation Names Pakistan's Olympic Qualifiers Squad

Muhammad Rameez 18 seconds ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 11:05 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation names Pakistan's Olympic qualifiers squad

Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday announced the 19-national squad for the Olympic qualifiers being played in Holland later this month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday announced the 19-national squad for the Olympic qualifiers being played in Holland later this month.

The squad was announced following trails held here at the national hockey stadium under the watchful eyes of the national selection committee in the presence of PHF, Brig (R ) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary,Muhammad Asif Bajwa.

"In all 35 camp players were tested in five sessions of 15 minutes each", said a spokesman of the PHF. Former Pakistan captain Manzoor Hussian Junior (chief selector) and Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali and Waseem Feroze (selectors) watched the players in action.

Pakistan will play two friendly matches against Germany on October 22 and 23.

They will then depart for Netherlands to compete in the Olympic qualifying matches against the hosts on October 26 and 27.

Rizwan Senior will be the captain of the side.

Pakistan Team: Waqar Ali , Amjad Ali (GK), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ahmad Butt (vice captain), Abu Mubarak Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajax Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum. Stand by, Irfan Senior.

Officials, Manager/Head Coach: Olympian Khawaja Junaid Coaches: Wasim Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Ajmal Khan Lodhi & Sameer Hussain Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi Doctor: Asad Abbas ShahTrainer: Jesse Wilson Workman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Doctor Germany Nasir Netherlands Amjad Ali Shakeel Rashid Mehmood October Olympics All Coach

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Intent to Nominate John Sullivan t ..

15 seconds ago

Turkey Pledges to Protect Civilians During Operati ..

17 seconds ago

157 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

20 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in the city Lahore and other ..

9 minutes ago

Two including a women commit suicide in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago

Muscovites Lay Flowers at Late Soviet Cosmonaut Le ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.