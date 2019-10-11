Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday announced the 19-national squad for the Olympic qualifiers being played in Holland later this month

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -: Pakistan Hockey Federation on Friday announced the 19-national squad for the Olympic qualifiers being played in Holland later this month.

The squad was announced following trails held here at the national hockey stadium under the watchful eyes of the national selection committee in the presence of PHF, Brig (R ) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary,Muhammad Asif Bajwa.

"In all 35 camp players were tested in five sessions of 15 minutes each", said a spokesman of the PHF. Former Pakistan captain Manzoor Hussian Junior (chief selector) and Kaleem Ullah, Ayaz Mahmood, Khalid Hameed, Nasir Ali and Waseem Feroze (selectors) watched the players in action.

Pakistan will play two friendly matches against Germany on October 22 and 23.

They will then depart for Netherlands to compete in the Olympic qualifying matches against the hosts on October 26 and 27.

Rizwan Senior will be the captain of the side.

Pakistan Team: Waqar Ali , Amjad Ali (GK), Mubashar Ali, Rizwan Ali, Ahmad Butt (vice captain), Abu Mubarak Mahmood, Moin Shakeel, Tasawar Abbas, Azfar Yaqoob, Rashid Mehmood, Ali Shan, Ajax Ahmad, Umer Bhutta, Muhammad Rizwan Senior (captain), Rana Sohail, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammad Anjum. Stand by, Irfan Senior.

Officials, Manager/Head Coach: Olympian Khawaja Junaid Coaches: Wasim Ahmed, Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Ajmal Khan Lodhi & Sameer Hussain Video Analyst: Nadeem Lodhi Doctor: Asad Abbas ShahTrainer: Jesse Wilson Workman.