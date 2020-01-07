UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Announce 2020 Activities Calendar

Zeeshan Mehtab 10 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced the national and international activities calendar of the national men, women and junior players for the year 2020

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced the national and international activities Calendar of the national men, women and junior players for the year 2020.

According to information received here, the men, women and junior players would be featuring in international tournaments including Women's Junior Asia Cup (Japan, April 6-12), training tour of Pak Juniors (April-May), 29th Sultan AzIan Shah Cup (Malaysia, April 11-18), training tour of Pak Seniors (June-July), Men's Junior Asia Cup (Bangladesh, June 4-12) and Men's Asian Champions Trophy (Bangladesh, November 17-27).

The domestic tournaments include 6th Women's National Junior Championship (February, Lahore), 5th Tray Championship (February, Rawalpindi), 2nd 5-A-Side Hockey League (Lahore, Ramzan 10-15), 3rd National Women's Championship (August-September, Lahore), 37th National Junior Hockey Championship (September 5-16), 66th National Senior Championship (September 20-30) and the inaugural Pakistan Hockey Super League (PHSL) in October.

The Inter Club and Inter school Championships would be played in June and July. The All Pakistan SONA Cup Hockey Tournament and Chief Minister Gold Cup would be held in Quetta in May. The other All Pakistan Tournaments comprise Atta Ullah Jan Memorial Tournament (Attock, May), Brig. A. Hamid Gold Cup (Peshawar, May), Governor's Gold Cup (Karachi, May), 7th Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup (Karachi, May), NBP Gold Cup (Karachi, May), President Gold Cup (Sukkur, June), 3rd Chief of Naval Staff Cup (Karachi, June 18-25), Brig. (R) M.H. Atif Memorial Tournament (Sargodha) and 2nd Chief of Army Staff Cup (Rawalpindi, November 25-December 4).

