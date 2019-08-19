UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Condoles Death Of Former Hockey Olympian Zakir

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:49 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) condoles death of former hockey Olympian Zakir

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of former legendary Olympian goal keeper Zakir Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of former legendary Olympian goal keeper Zakir Hussain.

Zakir, 85 who passed away today (Monday) in Wah Cantt, represented the country in 1968 Olympic in Mexico where the team won the gold medal. He was part of the Pak team which won silver medal in 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.

The PHF officials prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace.

"May Allah Almighty grant the bereaved family member courage and strength to bear this huge loss with fortitude", they said in a condolence message here to the bereaved family.

