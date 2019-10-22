UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Condoles Death Of Brother Of Olympian Hanif

Tue 22nd October 2019

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) condoles death of brother of Olympian Hanif

President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa have condoled the sad demise of Moeed Khan, brother of Olympian Hanif Khan, Ex-Manager/Coach of the Pakistan Hockey Team.

The Entire PHF family here on Tuesday expressed its deepest sympathies to Hanif Khan on this sad occasion. May the soul of the departed rest in eternal peace. May Allah Almighty give him and his family strength to bear this huge loss.

More Stories From Sports

