Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Pays First Installment Of Fine To International Hockey Federation (FIH)

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 04:25 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) pays first installment of fine to International Hockey Federation (FIH)

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday paid the first installment of the fine imposed on the body by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for not participating in the FIH Pro League

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Friday paid the first installment of the fine imposed on the body by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for not participating in the FIH Pro League.

According to information received here, the last date to pay the first installment was August 19 and now Pakistan team can participate in the international tournaments.

Pakistan's fine for not competing in the FIH Pro-League was reduced by FIH to 25 percent of the total amount.

PHF has to yet to pay two more installments of the fine to FIH in Septemberand November, respectively. FIH would announce the schedule for the 2020Tokyo Olympics qualifiers after September 7.

