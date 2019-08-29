UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) To Arrange Foreign Tour For Hockey Team To Assess Players Ahead Of Olympic Qualifiers

Zeeshan Mehtab 56 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 03:03 PM

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to arrange foreign tour for hockey team to assess players ahead of Olympic Qualifiers

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will arrange a foreign tour for national team to evaluate players' performance ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, taking place either in October or November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will arrange a foreign tour for national team to evaluate players' performance ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers, taking place either in October or November.

"Just ahead of these qualifiers it will be our effort to tour Belgium or Germany for a two to three-match series. This will help us to assess our preparations for the qualifying event," head coach national hockey team Khawaja Muhammad Junaid told APP on Thursday.

He said during the past one year Pakistan players had not undergone any sort of training. "During this period they were totally on rest and done no homework." Pakistan hockey team's training camp for the Olympic qualifying matches is underway at the National Stadium Lahore. "Our four-week training programme for qualifiers kicked off four to five days. But other nations, who had plans for these qualifiers have been continuously working during the past four years," a candid Khawaja added.

"This is a huge gap. Now, we are working on a short term plan. We've identified the best of the best available talent in the country. The players are undergoing rigorous training at the camp, and let us hope for some good display from them.

" Khawaja Junaid said that the players had been told that there was no shortcut to glory and they needed to work hard to put up some stunning display.

"The teams working hard with utmost dedication produce good results. Our boys have the potential to stun but for that they'll have to work hard and show a real fighting spirit." The world number 17 Pakistan, who will be the lowest ranked outfit in the qualifiers will have to beat a top ranked side to win a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics wherein twelve teams will compete for top honours. Four continental champions Japan, Argentina, South Africa and Belgium have already received berths for the quadrennial extravaganza, while winner of the 2019 Oceania Cup, taking place in Australia between the hosts and New Zealand from September 5-8 will also earn an automatic entry in the event. As Japan has qualified twice for the event - once as host and once as Asian champions, there will be 14 teams contesting at qualifiers, seven of whom will make the way to Olympics by emerging victorious. For qualifiers the teams will be drawn into seven pairs with each pair playing a two-match, aggregate score series.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore World Australia Germany Tokyo Argentina Belgium Japan South Africa New Zealand September October November 2019 2020 Olympics Event From Best Top Asia Coach

Recent Stories

French Q2 growth revised upwards to 0.3 pct

1 minute ago

FO confirms Pak-India meeting on Kartarpur Corrido ..

1 minute ago

Five outlaws held, gold ornaments, 11 bikes recov ..

1 minute ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$58.98 barrel T ..

19 minutes ago

19 minutes ago

European equities jump in morning deals

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.