Pakistan Hockey Federation postpones district, national level events

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :In the light of World Health Organization (WHO) and Pakistan government directives regarding preventive measures to combat coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday announced to postpone all district and national level tournaments and activities during the ongoing and next months.

Training plan has been sent to players so that they could continue individual training at their homes, said a PHF press release.

The plan includes details about physical training, hockey skills and diet, which has been communicated through Whatsapp and emails.

The team management including coaches, assistant coaches and physical trainers would be responsible to implement the training plan by keeping in touch with players regularly.

The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the players, officials and staff.

The PHF offices have been urged to take precautionary measures and follow standard recommendations to prevent infection spread.