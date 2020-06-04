Pakistan Hockey Federation to hold psychological, physical interactive sessions for players: Khawaja Junaid

Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will arrange online psychological and physical interactive workshops for national players as part of its plan to keep them stimulated during the ongoing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will arrange online psychological and physical interactive workshops for national players as part of its plan to keep them stimulated during the ongoing situation, triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

"Soon after the lockdown came into force [in last week of March], we tried our players to adapt to the new way of living. In the start of April they were given online workout plan. Then, online tutorials were held for them during the holy month of Ramazan.

"But the hard times are still continuing and there is no immediate end in sight. The risk factors of psychological distress in such a situation can't be ignored. Hence, we've decided to hold online interactive sessions for players to make sure they remain mentally and physically fit," head coach national hockey team, Khawaja Muhammad Junaid told APP on Thursday.

Spelling out the details of the new programme, Khawaja said that psychological session was likely to start on June 15 in which there would be three to four groups of players. "Each group will be comprised of nine to ten players, who would be given a 40 to 45 minutes lecture via video link by a renowned sports psychologist.

"If need arises, there'll also be some separate individual sessions of 10 to 15 for some players," he added.

He said similar interactive session would be arranged with physiologist after the conclusion of psychological interactive workshop. He said PHF's physical fitness coach Abid Amin, who was also an affiliated member of American Sports Institute would give tips to players as how to keep themselves fit during such a time.

"In hockey four things - mental strength, physical fitness, game skills and lifestyle are very important.

"Treating the current situation as another challenge to overcome rather than a disaster is important. But that can only be done through mental strength.

If you are mentally strong you never give up or deteriorate physically.

"Then comes physical fitness. It can be modified by following a regular training programme even while staying at home.

"Likewise, polishing your skills is necessary as without it you can't achieve anything. These three aspects [mental, physical and skills] are correlated.

"The fourth thing is your lifestyle. The players must learn the art of self-management. If you are a professional player then it is your own responsibility to take proper diet and sleep during the off season. Even as a pro you need to take care of your talk. You need to be positive and focused on your goals and never allow disbelief to take hold of you. Lifestyle puts great impact on mental and physical fitness as well as on skills." The head coach also revealed PHF's plan to arrange motivational lectures for players with erstwhile legends of hockey and other sports by the end of ongoing month. "The federation is also considering to hold online sessions of players with former greats of different sports disciplines to help them [players] make optimum use of their time during the shutdown period. The tips by these legends can go a long way in boosting players' morale and bringing good out of them. The players can learn a lot from them as how to be disciplined, exhibit temperament and do hard work," he added.

According to Junaid Pakistan hockey had been facing the crunch of backup players for quite some time. "There has been a huge gap for the past several years as the new talent was not emerging and we didn't have enough backup players. But we've succeeded to bridge up that gap to a large extent by identifying a considerable number of young talented players.

"Currently, we've 35 players who can represent the country at the international level and 20 out of them are young guns. This is a very positive sign for Pakistan hockey," he added.