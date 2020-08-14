Pakistan Hockey Federation to organise Independence Day match

Pakistan Hockey Federation is organizing an exhibition hockey match on the occasion of Independence Day on August 14, here at the National Hockey Stadium

The match will be played between between Brig (retd) MH Atif XI and Brig (retd) Abdul Hameed XI at 4:45 pm.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood Secretary , Pakistan Olympic Association will be the chief guest on this occasion .