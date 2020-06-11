UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Hockey Frderation Headquarter Closed Due To Coronavirus Till June 21

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:05 PM

Pakistan Hockey Frderation headquarter closed due to coronavirus till June 21

The authorities of the Pakistan Hockey Frderation have closed the PHF headquarter here on Thursday due to growing growth of COVID-19 cases in the city

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The authorities of the Pakistan Hockey Frderation have closed the PHF headquarter here on Thursday due to growing growth of COVID-19 cases in the city.

"PHF headquarter at the national hockey stadium will remain closed till June 21 owing to rapid increase in corona cases in Lahore , said a spokesman of the PFH while talking to APP.

All the employees of the PHF will be working from home to complete day to day work in their respective department, he said.

The spokesman said the decision to reopen the PHF office would be taken after reviewing theongoing situation of spread of COVID-19 cases in the provincial metropolis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Lahore June From

Recent Stories

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

9 minutes ago

Gross value addition of livestock grew to Rs1,446 ..

9 seconds ago

AJK registers 46 new COVID-19 positive cases: Tal ..

10 seconds ago

Telecom sector contributes Rs 173.22 bln to nation ..

11 seconds ago

Rs 7,000 fine imposed on profiteers

13 seconds ago

UAE’s recovery may be mix of U- and V-shapes, In ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.