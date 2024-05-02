Open Menu

Pakistan Hockey Team Reach Malaysia For Azlan Shah Tournament

Published May 02, 2024

The national hockey team has reached Malaysia to feature in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament commencing May 4

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The national hockey team has reached Malaysia to feature in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament commencing May 4.

The Pakistan national hockey team departed from Islamabad International Airport on Thursday.

The team, led by Ammad Shakeel Butt and Defender Abu Bakar to be his deputy, underwent a rigorous two-week training camp at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium to prepare for the competition.

Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament would commence with a match against hosts Malaysia on May 4, followed by encounters with South Korea on May 5, Japan on May 7, Canada on May 8, and New Zealand on May 10. The final of the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament would be held on May 11.

The team comprises experienced players, including two goalkeepers — Abdullah and Muneeb-ur-Rehman, while it includes six defenders — Usama Bashir, Athisham, Mohammad Abdullah, Sufiyan, Abu Bakar, and captain Shakeel Butt.

Midfielders Salman Razzaq, Arshad Liaqat, Moin Shakeel, Zakriya Hayat, Murtaza Yaqoob, and Ghazanfar Ali have also been selected.

Forwards Abdul Rehman, Hanan, Rana Waheed, and Ejaz Ahmed complete the squad.

Meanwhile, seven players have been selected as standbys, including Akmal Hussain, Aqeel Ahmed, Arbaz, Hammad Anjum, Abdul Rehman Jr., Abdul Manan, and Rooman.

The Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament is a premier international hockey competition, and Pakistan's participation in the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament is a testament to the country's rich hockey heritage and talent. The team's performance in the tournament would be closely watched by hockey fans across the country.

