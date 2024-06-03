Pakistan Hockey Team Secures Impressive Victory Over Canada In Nations Cup
Muhammad Rameez Published June 03, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Pakistan hockey team put on a stellar performance in their second match of the Nations Cup, defeating Canada by 8-1 at Poland
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan hockey team put on a stellar performance in their second match of the Nations Cup, defeating Canada by 8-1 at Poland.
According to details, by the end of the third quarter, Pakistan had a 3-1 lead, and in the final quarter, they accelerated their attack, scoring five more goals against Canada.
Rana Waheed Ashraf led the Pakistani team with four goals, while Ghazanfar Ali scored two, and Abdul Rehman and Hannan Shahid scored one goal each.
This impressive win comes after Pakistan's first match against Malaysia ended in a 4-4 draw.
Pakistan would face New Zealand in their third match of the Nations Cup on June 5.
The team's outstanding performance has raised hopes for a strong performance in the tournament.
