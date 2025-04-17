Pakistan Hosts World Juniors Tennis Championship 2025
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) The second leg of the Pakistan World Juniors Tennis Championship 2025 continued at the PTF Tennis Complex in Islamabad, featuring intense matches among talented young players.
According to a press release issued by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), a total of 36 boys and 24 girls from 18 countries, including Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Japan, and the United Kingdom are competing in the tournament.
In the Boys' Singles semifinals, Nadir Mirza of Pakistan triumphed over fellow Pakistani Abubakar Talha with a score of 7-5, 6-1. He will face Japan's Takaya Ishi in the final after Ishi defeated Kazakhstan's Rodion Likashov 6-1, 6-4.
In the Girls' Singles semifinals, Kazakhstan's Alissa Korolyova overcame compatriot Yelizaveta Slepchenko in a thrilling three-set match, 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Haniya Aman Minhas secured a convincing 6-2, 6-1 win against Turkey's Serife Pelin Sari to book her spot in the final.
The doubles matches saw exciting results as well. In the Boys' Doubles quarterfinals, China's Yuxuan Li and Haolin Liu defeated the Indonesian-Kazakh pair 6-3, 6-4. Pakistan's Abubakar Talha and Singapore's Luke Jie Xi Ho advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over another Pakistan-Singapore duo.
In the Girls' Doubles quarterfinals, the Kazakh duo of Aruzhan Bayalina and Sofiya Malysheva won their match 6-0, 6-3, while Alissa Korolyova and Yelizaveta Slepchenko triumphed in a close match against Pakistan's Amna Ali Qayum and Turkey's Serife Pelin Sari, ending 4-6, 6-3 (10-5).
The finals are set to begin tomorrow at 10:00 am, promising more thrilling action at the championship.
