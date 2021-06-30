Pakistan improves in World Baseball rankings

Pakistan has moved up in the new Baseball World Rankings from 27th place to 26th, released by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan has moved up in the new Baseball World Rankings from 27th place to 26th, released by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

According to the President of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Syed Fakhar Ali Shah the efforts of the federation had began to bear fruit.

He said that in the last two years, due to COVID-19 pandemic, many baseball events had been postponed or their dates had been extended due to which Pakistan baseball teams could not participate in international events.

Even in Pakistan, there were no sports activities. But despite the fact, Pakistan has been regularly participating in youth, women's and men's international baseball events and Pakistani players have been performing well in these competitions, which has resulted in the improvement of Pakistan's world rankings.

In this regard, Fakhar Shah said Pakistan was located in Asia and three Asian countries Japan, Taiwan and Korea were in the top three in the world rankings.

As per new World Rankings, Japan was World No. 1, Taiwan No. 2 and Korea No. 3.

He said compared to the facilities and resources available to baseball in these countries, if you look at Pakistan, which does not even have a baseball ground to play regularly, yet it was ranked fifth in Asia.

Fakhar Shah said there wa a lot of talent of baseball in Pakistan. If the government provides facilities and baseball ground, Pakistan's ranking can be improved further, he said.